Manchester United reportedly the most interested English team in the race for Arsenal target

Manchester United has been reported as the most serious English team in the race to sign Real Madrid’s James Rodriguez this summer.

The Express is one of many publications that have reported Arsenal being linked with the Colombian as he looks for a new home.

He will be entering the final year of his current deal with the Spanish side and he has struggled to impress Zinedine Zidane who seems to consider other midfielders ahead of the former AS Monaco man.

United has been in competition with Arsenal for his signature and a report via Spanish media outlet Sport has now claimed that the Red Devils are in pole position to land him heading into the summer.

Real Madrid reportedly wanted to sell him for 55 million Euros, however, the report claims that fee has been dropped to around 30-35 million Euros.

Rodriguez hasn’t reached the heights predicted of him when he starred for his country at the 2014 World Cup, but the Colombian is undeniably talented.

With Arsenal struggling for creativity in midfield, he might be drafted in to help the club gain more creativity, but helping him reach maximum performance would rest on the shoulders of Mikel Arteta.