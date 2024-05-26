Manchester United serious about beating Arsenal to London defender

Marc Guehi may have played his last game for Crystal Palace as top Premier League clubs circle the defender.

Since leaving Chelsea for Palace, Guehi has been one of the finest players in his position in the Premier League.

Arsenal has tracked him over the last two seasons, and the Gunners are now preparing to ensure he joins them this summer.

Mikel Arteta already has some of the finest defenders in England, and Jurrien Timber’s return from a long-term injury means he has even more options. However, the Gunners are determined to continuously improve their squad and could add Guehi to it in the summer.

A report on Team Talk says Manchester United also considers him an important transfer target. The Red Devils are looking to add some new players to their group, and Guehi is at the top of their shopping list.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Guehi has been one of the finest defenders in the Premier League over the last few seasons, but United’s interest could prevent us from signing him.

If he favours remaining in London, we should win the race for his signature, but if he has no problems leaving, it becomes much harder for us to sign the defender.

ADMIN COMMENT

