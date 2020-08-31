Manchester United serious about landing long term Arsenal target

ESPN is claiming that Manchester United is looking to sign long-term Arsenal target, Dayot Upamecano this summer.

The Frenchman has emerged as one of the best young defenders in Europe this year with his performances for RB Leipzig.

He helped the Germans reach the semifinal of the Champions League this season, against all the odds.

His teams progress to that stage of the competition gave his suitors the chance to see his immense talent and Manchester United want to sign him now.

The Red Devils splashed a record fee to land Harry Maguire from Leicester City last summer, but they have not been convinced by his partners.

The report claims that they believe Upamecano will become the perfect defence partner for the England international.

Arsenal has been busy in this transfer window. They targeted the defender last summer but were unable to get Leipzig to sell him.

The Frenchman originally had just a season left on his contract at the German side, however, he has since managed to get an extension until 2023, but it has a release clause that can be triggered to sign him.

Arsenal is close to signing Gabriel Magalhaes from Lille and if that deal goes through, they will probably abandon their pursuit of Upamecano for now.