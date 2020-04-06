Manchester United set their asking price for Arsenal target

Manchester United will demand £30 million from Arsenal if the Gunners follow through in their bid to sign Jesse Lingard in the summer.

Lingard has become a target for the Gunners after becoming surplus to requirements at Old Trafford.

United has made a number of high profile additions to their team in recent months and the arrival of the likes of Jack Grealish is still being talked about.

The Red Devils also have plans to offload some of their underperforming players and Lingard seems to be one of them.

The Englishman has been without a league goal since 2018 and remains one player that United fans would be delighted to see the back of.

With constant reports linking him with a move away, Arsenal has reportedly registered their interest in signing him.

If the Gunners are serious, Metro Sports claim that they would have to pay £30 million to get their man.

United will struggle to get a buyer for the England international at that price as his numbers haven’t been impressive and he is fast approaching the age of 30.

Arsenal has other midfield targets that they are working on and the Gunners will hopefully abandon their pursuit of Lingard.

One can only hope so anyway.