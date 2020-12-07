Manchester United set to beat Arsenal to Argentine youngster

Todofichajes claims that Manchester United is closing in on the signing of Arsenal target, Thiago Almada and he could join them in January.

The Sun claims that Arsenal has also been looking to sign the young Argentinean winger, who has been turning heads with his performances for Velez Sarsfield for some time now.

The attacker is very coveted around Europe and any team that manages to land him will be getting a player with huge potential.

The Gunners would have loved to be that team, but the Spanish outlet says that United is very close to clinching an agreement for his transfer in the next transfer window.

It says that while several teams are looking to sign him, the Red Devils have stolen a march on all of them.

Arsenal has been an attractive team to youngsters around the world, and they would have loved to have Almada in their team.

However, the Gunners will have to turn their attention to their other transfer targets ahead of next month.

Arsenal strengthened their team in the last transfer window and it remains unclear if they will want to spend a lot of cash when it opens again in January.