Manchester United set to compete with Arsenal over a move for potential Aubameyang replacement.

Manchester United join Arsenal in targeting a move for Jonathan David.

Arsenal has identified Jonathan David as the perfect replacement for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang but the Gunners will have to fight off competition from Manchester United to get their man.

David has been in fine form for Gent in the Belgian top flight and his five goals in the Europa League and 18 league goals has made him one of the most sought-after attackers in Europe at the moment.

Star Sports claims that the Gunners have identified the Canadian as a replacement should Aubameyang decide not to sign a new deal at the Emirates.

Aubameyang would have just one season left on his current deal at the end of this season and Arsenal will make another attempt to tie him down to a new extension to his current deal.

However, if they fail in their bid to get him to sign, the Gunners would be forced to cash in on him.

If he leaves the Emirates, David could be drafted in as his replacement, but Arsenal will have to beat Manchester United to his signature.

The same report claims that Manchester United has also been scouting David and the Red Devils will also consider a summer move for him.

Arteta would prefer to keep hold of Aubameyang as the Gabonese attacker is an accomplished goal scorer in the Premier League.