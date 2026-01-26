Arsenal News Gooner News

Manchester United star aims a sly dig at Arsenal

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Amad Diallo was clearly delighted with Manchester United’s 3- 2 victory over Arsenal yesterday and appeared to aim a subtle dig at the Gunners following the match. The Ivorian has been an important player for Manchester United this season and has continued to deliver strong performances whenever called upon. His influence has grown steadily, and he played his part as United inflicted a damaging defeat on Arsenal at the Emirates.

The result brought an end to Mikel Arteta’s side’s unbeaten run, which had lasted for several weeks. This Arsenal team is widely regarded as one of the strongest they have assembled in a long time, and many observers still expect them to emerge as league champions this season. While the task ahead will not be easy, they remain on track and are continuing to push hard in pursuit of the title.

Arsenal setback sparks renewed scrutiny

Arsenal are also competing across multiple competitions and have generally performed well in each of them over the past few months. However, the loss to Manchester United stunned the Emirates and prompted renewed debate about certain aspects of their play. United scored some outstanding goals, and the result revived discussion around Arsenal’s perceived lack of goals from open play.

Despite the disappointment, Arsenal will be expected to respond quickly. Handling the pressure that comes with being favourites is a crucial part of a title challenge, and their reaction to this defeat will be closely watched in the coming weeks.

(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Diallo responds on social media

After the game, Amad trolled Arsenal on X while replying to a Gooner and wrote:

“Your only hope is corner🤣 

“Be humble KID 🤫”

The comments quickly attracted attention and added extra edge to an already intense rivalry. While such exchanges are common in the modern game, Arsenal’s focus will now be on moving forward. Recovering swiftly from this setback and proving their ability to cope with the demands of a title race will be essential if they are to fulfil expectations and lift the league crown at the end of the season.

  1. In all honesty can’t really say much in response to the truth. I’m just glad he left out the “own goals” stick we get beaten with lately.

    It’s all good when finding ways to win, but our open play football is drab; has been really since ’22-’23 season. We have occasional moments of exciting football, but not on the regular.

    Fair play most teams low block us, which doesn’t lend itself to open play. However, Utd didn’t hide or sit back, they came at us and got the best of us, period.

    They showed the mentality we lacked, so hopefully Arteta resets the mentality and resets the starting 11 for the next PL match.

    Odegaard needs to sit on the bench, Zubimendi should watch Norgaard play for a change, and Saliba and his errors should sit in favor of Mosquera.

    I hope Arteta sends a message with his selections; instead of starting underperformers like Odegaard and thinking Jesus has turned some goal-scoring corner, bench them until they get their mind and form back on track.

    1. I agree but United scored 2 outside the box. When is thr last time that happened to us? Cant remember too many succesful shots. Gyökeres goal against Inter was a breath of fresh air.

  2. I must admit, it’s hard to have a come back at him lately. We don’t really look like scoring in open play currently.

