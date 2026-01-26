Manchester United star faces a ban for his outburst against Arsenal

Matheus Cunha could find himself in trouble following his reaction after scoring Manchester United’s winning goal against Arsenal yesterday, an incident that overshadowed an otherwise dramatic conclusion to the match. The Brazilian came off the bench to break Arsenal’s hearts with a stunning late strike, and conceding at such a crucial moment proved especially painful for the Gunners as they looked to secure a positive result.

Manchester United were clearly delighted with their overall performance, and emotions ran high when Cunha found the net. In his celebration, he ran towards the nearest camera and swore, using expletives that were broadcast live. The incident prompted commentator Peter Drury to issue an on-air apology, highlighting the unexpected nature of the outburst and the attention it immediately attracted.

Celebration sparks disciplinary concerns

While it is understandable that Cunha was overwhelmed by the moment, particularly as his goal ultimately decided the contest, players are still bound by strict conduct regulations. Swearing on live television is prohibited, regardless of the circumstances, and such actions are often reviewed by the relevant authorities after the match.

In the heat of the moment, Cunha may have forgotten those responsibilities, but that is unlikely to prevent potential consequences. As cited by Independent Sport, there is a growing belief that the former Wolves forward now faces some form of punishment for his actions. This could range from a formal warning to a suspension, depending on how the incident is assessed.

Focus shifts back to the pitch

Any punishment handed to Cunha will not alter the outcome of the match, with Manchester United retaining the victory and the three points. For Arsenal, the focus must now shift away from the controversy and back to their performances on the pitch. The defeat was a damaging one, but the season is still ongoing, and their response will be crucial.

Arsenal will need to recover quickly and return to winning ways in their next Premier League fixture to ensure this setback does not have lasting consequences. As for Cunha, his decisive goal will be remembered, but the manner of his celebration may yet prove costly if disciplinary action follows.