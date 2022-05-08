Manchester United starlet reveals the Arsenal legend he still looks up to

Man Utd youngster Anthony Elanga has claimed that he still watches our Arsenal legend Thierry Henry’s clips to improve his game.

The 20-year-old has been one of the few shining lights at the Old Trafford this season.

In an interview with Sky Sports, Elanga said, “Obviously I look up to my dad [Cameroon international Joseph Elanga]. Thierry Henry is someone who I liked watching when I grew up as well. He could play left wing, right wing, as a striker. He was strong, quick and could finish.”

The Swedish international continued to rave about Henry, one of the best players to ever play for Arsenal. “I still look at his clips today and try to learn something from the way he used to play and try to add it to my game.”

Elanga, who joined Man United from Malmo when he was just 13, plays in similar areas as Henry did for Arsenal but with only two goals so far in his breakthrough season, he has a long way to go to catch the King.

It is no surprise to see established players reveal the Gunners legend as their idol. What the Frenchman achieved at Arsenal was quite breathtaking.

175 goals and 83 assists in just 257 appearances, to simply put, was an amazing feat. A feat that might not be repeated.

