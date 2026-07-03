Manchester United steps up efforts to beat Arsenal to attacker

Crysencio Summerville is reportedly attracting interest from several top Premier League clubs following West Ham’s relegation, with Arsenal among the sides monitoring his situation.

The Gunners are understood to regard him as one of their key transfer targets this summer and have continued tracking his progress even during the World Cup.

Summerville featured for the Netherlands at the tournament as they reached the round of 32 before being eliminated, after which attention has turned to resolving his club future.

The winger has been in impressive form in the Premier League over recent seasons, and his performances at West Ham were widely viewed as a bright spot in an otherwise disappointing campaign for the club.

Despite West Ham’s relegation to the Championship, there is a strong belief that Summerville’s level is suited to top-flight football, with several leading clubs expected to compete for his signature.

Arsenal and Manchester United interest

However, Manchester United are also reportedly in the race for the Dutch winger, with Metro Sport claiming that the Red Devils have stepped up their efforts to secure his signing.

Both clubs are seen as strong potential destinations, although Arsenal believe their current project, squad strength, and recent success make them an especially attractive option for the player.

The Dutchman is understood to be open to both opportunities, with his decision likely to depend on the sporting project, playing time, and the level of competition for places in each squad.

Transfer decision ahead

Summerville is now expected to make a decision on his future following the conclusion of international duties, with interest from multiple top clubs likely to intensify during the transfer window.

Arsenal are confident that their trajectory and recent achievements position them strongly in the race, although Manchester United remain firmly in contention and are expected to continue pushing for his signature.

The coming weeks are likely to be decisive as both clubs assess their attacking options and attempt to secure one of the most sought-after wingers available in the market.