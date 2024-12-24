Manchester United steps up interest to beat Arsenal and sign Serie A star – Vlahovic

Arsenal has been keeping a close eye on Dusan Vlahovic for the past four years, and despite his move to Juventus in 2022, their interest in the Serbian striker has never waned. Vlahovic has been performing well for the Italian giants, leading their attack with confidence and continuing to prove his quality in Serie A. His powerful and dynamic style of play has made him one of the most sought-after strikers in Europe, and it’s no surprise that Arsenal remains interested in bringing him to the Premier League.

The Gunners are actively looking to bolster their forward line, and Vlahovic is a name that has consistently been on their radar. While the 24-year-old’s current contract with Juventus runs until 2026, there have been reports suggesting that he has yet to reach an agreement with the club over an extension. This has left the door open for potential suitors, and Arsenal is keenly observing the situation. If an agreement isn’t reached soon, Vlahovic could become available for transfer in the summer of 2025, and the Gunners are ready to pounce if that happens.

Vlahovic’s situation at Juventus mirrors that of other players who have recently been linked with a move away from the club, however, Juventus seems determined to keep Vlahovic for now, with the club likely reluctant to sell their star striker mid-season. Despite this, Arsenal is positioning itself as a potential destination for the Serbian forward.

The interest in Vlahovic isn’t limited to Arsenal. Premier League rivals Manchester United are also in the running to sign the striker claims media outlet Fichajes. With both clubs competing for his signature, the transfer battle for Vlahovic could become one of the most high-profile sagas of next summer. Given United’s own striker woes and Arsenal’s ongoing search for a top-class forward, both teams will undoubtedly give each other a run for their money.

While it remains to be seen where Vlahovic will end up, it’s clear that both Arsenal and Manchester United are ready to challenge each other for one of Europe’s most promising strikers. With his contract situation continuing to evolve, the next few months could be pivotal in determining his future. For now, both clubs will continue to monitor the situation closely, preparing for what could be a highly competitive race to sign the Serbian striker.

