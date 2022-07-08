Manchester United tables an improved offer for Arsenal target

Manchester United seems to have met Ajax’s demands for Arsenal target Lisandro Martinez with their latest offer.

The Argentinian is at the centre of a transfer tug-of-war between both clubs as he seeks to move to the Premier League.

Arsenal first launched a bid for his signature, but it was simply not good enough, and Ajax turned it down.

The Dutch club also rejected United’s initial offer for his signature, and both Premier League sides needed to go back to the drawing board.

United has now tabled a new bid worth £43million, according to a report on The Daily Mail.

It claims the bid is very close to what Ajax wants for his signature, and they will consider it today.

This means Arsenal has a real chance of missing out on yet another transfer target after missing out on Raphinha.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We need to be willing to splash the cash on our targets to beat other suitors to their signature.

Martinez is one of the hottest properties on the market now because of the starring role he played at Ajax last season.

If we add him to our squad, his versatility will prove pivotal. However, it seems United has won the race, unless we improve our bid with a higher sum.