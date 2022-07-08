Manchester United tables an improved offer for Arsenal target

Manchester United seems to have met Ajax’s demands for Arsenal target Lisandro Martinez with their latest offer.
The Argentinian is at the centre of a transfer tug-of-war between both clubs as he seeks to move to the Premier League.
Arsenal first launched a bid for his signature, but it was simply not good enough, and Ajax turned it down.
The Dutch club also rejected United’s initial offer for his signature, and both Premier League sides needed to go back to the drawing board.
United has now tabled a new bid worth £43million, according to a report on The Daily Mail.
It claims the bid is very close to what Ajax wants for his signature, and they will consider it today.
This means Arsenal has a real chance of missing out on yet another transfer target after missing out on Raphinha.
Just Arsenal Opinion
We need to be willing to splash the cash on our targets to beat other suitors to their signature.
Martinez is one of the hottest properties on the market now because of the starring role he played at Ajax last season.
If we add him to our squad, his versatility will prove pivotal. However, it seems United has won the race, unless we improve our bid with a higher sum.
5 CommentsAdd a Comment
Football has become fantasy football. Managers are given a huge budget, for sure, to get a team together, but they still need to get a squad together within that budget. It does not matter if we miss out on an overpriced or unaffordable target, as long as we have other options in mind. The Arsenal squad has been lacking in quality depth for years. Fingers crossed for some new arrivals who are of the right standard.
Ajax and Porto are the worst rip off clubs in Europe.
Arsenal should offer Torreira as a swap no money deal for Martinez take it or leave it. Stop bowing down to the miser Dutch and the greedy Portuguese. Offer Nelson and Niles to Ajax at 50mill each and see if the Dutch rip off merchants buy our over priced players?
So now your valuation of Torreria is £43,000,000?
That’s what, reportedly, manure are ready to pay, so I really don’t understand what you are getting at.
If we want the player, we have to pay the going rate – simple as that and it seems we are not prepared to do it…. so onwards and upwards, as AB would say.
We don’t need him! Get a DM, a target man and an LB and we good to go.
Martinez can be all those things, Meedo.
Take a look on Youtube. You will see what I mean. If Manure get him, we’re losing out “BIG TIME”. Trust me!