Manchester United throw their hat into the ring in race to sign Arsenal youngster

Manchester United has become the latest team showing interest in Matteo Guendouzi after it emerged that the Frenchman might be sold by Arsenal this summer.

Guendouzi’s future has been thrown into further doubt after Mikel Arteta left him out of the Arsenal team that faced Southampton last night.

The Frenchman had been seen taunting Brighton players (The Sun) when Arsenal played the Seagulls at the weekend, and he had a minor scuffle with Neal Maupay at the end of the game.

His actions didn’t please Arteta, who had to defend his players after Maupay claimed they had to learn humility (BBC).

L’Equipe via Mail Sports is now claiming that the midfielder is attracting the attention of Manchester United alongside the likes of Barcelona and Real Madrid.

It claims that the midfielder has had a look at his current situation and he would love to continue his career development away from the Emirates.

He has two years left on his current deal and if he doesn’t win his place back in the Arsenal team, he is unlikely to make the French team for Euro 2020 (Played in 2021).

Arteta hasn’t built his team around the Frenchman, and the Spaniard might be willing to sell him if the right offer comes.