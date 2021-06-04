Manchester United transfer plans could involve Arsenal star

Manchester United’s transfer plans for the next campaign could see Hector Bellerin finally leave the Gunners.

After finishing the last campaign behind Manchester City, United plan to go one further and win the Premier League next season.

The Red Devils have one of the strongest squads in England, but they are still looking to become even stronger.

One position that they want to strengthen is their right-back slot and they have made Atletico Madrid’s Kieran Trippier their number one target.

The Englishman has just helped Atletico win La Liga for the second time in the last ten years.

The Spanish side wants to keep hold of him, but they know that they would be powerless to stop him from moving, according to Marca.

The report says he has an interest in making the move to Old Trafford and if it happens, Atleti will turn to Arsenal to replace him.

They have made signing Bellerin their Plan B if Trippier eventually leaves them and they believe they can convince the Catalan to return to Spain.

Bellerin has also been linked with a move to PSG though a return to Spain might be on his mind after 10 years at Arsenal.