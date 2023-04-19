Manchester United v Arsenal Women “If it’s a 0-0, I’ll be very surprised.” says Skinner by Michelle

Arsenal travel to Manchester today, to take on Manchester United in a Women’s Super League clash that could change the dynamics of the title race. Going into that game, United are at the top of the WSL table with 41 points, but with an Arsenal win in that game, the Gunners could tie the Red Devils at 41 points (though they will be second due to an inferior goal difference) and Arsenal have an advantage in the title race having played one game less than Man United.

Manchester United manager Marc Skinner is aware that luck may not be on their side as it was the last time they played, in a five-goal thriller in which United’s Alessia Russo scored a last-minute victory in November. He understands his girls will have to be alert and avoid being sliced open by Arsenal’s directness, in order to get anything out of that game, with Arsenal nowadays only interested in obtaining a big win, regardless of who they face.

“We know Arsenal like to go direct; we’ve seen Blackstenius running behind the [defensive] line and Caitlin Foord in the wide channel, and [Victoria] Pelova as well, so we know what they like to do,” said Skinner via Manutd.com.

Other than noting how Arsenal’s directness may be a tricky thing to handle, the United boss also predicted that we can expect another high-scoring match, saying, “If it’s a 0-0, I’ll be very surprised.”

“For us, it’s about trying to dominate and try and move the opponent.”

Hopefully it is Arsenal who dominate, score more and bag another win to help their spirited run for the WSL title.

On Wednesday evening, Arsenal will face Manchester United at Leigh Sports Village at 19;15 UK. The game is being televised live on the BBC.

COYGW!

Michelle Maxwell

Follow Michelle on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….