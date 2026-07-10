Manchester United wants to beat Arsenal to Serie A star

Arsenal have been linked with a move for Manu Kone this summer, and the midfielder’s impressive performances for France at the World Cup have continued to strengthen his reputation ahead of a possible transfer.

The AS Roma midfielder has caught the eye with a series of accomplished displays for Les Bleus, increasing speculation that he could change clubs before the current transfer window closes.

Arsenal are among the clubs interested in signing Kone, but they are no longer alone in the race for his signature as competition for the midfielder continues to grow.

Manchester United Join the Race

According to Football365, Manchester United have joined Arsenal in pursuing Kone. The report states that the Red Devils are eager to strengthen their midfield after seeing several of their preferred transfer targets join other clubs.

As a result, Kone has emerged as one of United’s leading options, setting up the possibility of a transfer battle with Arsenal for the France international.

The report also claims that United are now prioritising a move for the midfielder after missing out on other targets during the summer transfer window.

Arsenal Assess Their Options

Kone is reportedly pleased by the interest being shown in him and could complete a move to the Premier League before the transfer window comes to an end.

Arsenal will be keen to secure his signature if they decide to continue their pursuit, as the midfielder has demonstrated his quality for both club and country. His performances at the World Cup have only increased his appeal to clubs seeking reinforcements in the centre of the pitch.

However, Arsenal’s reported interest in Bruno Guimaraes could influence their transfer strategy. If the Gunners decide to focus their efforts on signing the Brazilian midfielder instead, they may choose to end their pursuit of Kone and allow Man Utd a clearer path to completing a deal.

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