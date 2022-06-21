Manchester United wants to hijack Arsenal’s move for Argentine star

Lisandro Martinez is one of the players Arsenal has attempted to sign in the last few days as their summer business takes shape.

Mikel Arteta has added Fabio Vieira to his squad, and the Gunners remain keen on the likes of Youri Tielemans and Gabriel Jesus.

Martinez could join them at the Emirates after his impressive campaign at Ajax.

The 24-year-old is left-footed and very versatile. He was used in different defensive positions by Erik Ten Hag last season and excelled.

Arsenal is now looking to make him one of Arteta’s summer signings and they have resumed talks with his present employers.

The Daily Mail reports that they have had a £25million bid for his signature rejected already, with Ajax hoping to sell for £30million.

The report adds that Manchester United is now set to rival them for his signature as Ten Hag plots a reunion with the Argentinian.

Just Arsenal Opinion

When a top player becomes available for transfer, the biggest clubs will be interested in a move for him.

United knows how good Martinez is because he worked with their new manager last season, and they have the money to sign him.

In this situation, we need to act fast by returning with an improved bid sooner than later.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Just Arsenal Show – Dan Smith – Am I Mr Negative Or Do Some Gooners Not Like Any Criticism?