Manchester United wants to hijack Arsenal’s move for the new Vidic

Radu Dragusin is drawing transfer interest from Arsenal, with the Gunners closely monitoring the Romanian player ploughing his trade at Genoa in Italy. Having honed his skills at Juventus before moving to Genoa, Dragusin has gained recognition as one of Serie A’s standout young talents this season, earning comparisons to former Manchester United stalwart Nemanja Vidic.

Despite Arsenal boasting several quality centre-backs in their squad, the club remains active in the transfer market, continually seeking ways to strengthen their team. Pro Sport reports that Arsenal is keen on securing Dragusin to bolster their defensive options at the Emirates.

However, Manchester United has entered the race for Dragusin, aiming to outmanoeuvre the Gunners in the pursuit of the talented defender. The report suggests that the Red Devils are already engaged in talks with Dragusin’s representatives, exploring the possibility of convincing him to choose Manchester United over Arsenal.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Dragusin is one of the finest defenders in Italy’s top flight at just 21, so we expect him to get better as time goes on.

Mikel Arteta is one of the best coaches for a talent at that age and Dragusin could be tempted by the prospect of playing at one of England’s most successful clubs.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…