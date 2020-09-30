Manchester United weighing up an audacious swoop on Arsenal

Sports1, as cited by the Express, is claiming that Manchester United are closing in on a surprising move for Arsenal versatile star, Ainsley Maitland-Niles.

The Englishman has been one of the key members of the team under Mikel Arteta with the Spanish manager trusting him to perform in games against the top Premier League sides.

His fine showing for the Gunners earned him a maiden England callup in the last international window.

He has continued to be an important part of the club’s current first-team setup, but Arsenal needs money to complete deals for other players.

They had initially placed him on the transfer market before removing him following a very fine start to the season.

The report claims Manchester United are set to land him for 22m euros within the next few hours and that the transfer was already 80 percent done.

Maitland-Niles is one of the most versatile members of the current Arsenal team and it is bothering that the Gunners will want to sell him.

However, with money currently holding up deals for the likes of Thomas Partey and Houssem Aouar, and no team coming for the other players that the club wants to sell, it is understandable.