Manchester United will battle with Arsenal for £60million winger

Wolves star Pedro Neto remains a target for Arsenal, but now they face competition from Manchester United for his signature.

Neto has been a standout and exciting winger in the Premier League over the past few seasons, consistently delivering impressive performances for Wolves. Despite the player’s quality, Wolves has managed to retain him thus far, but they are now reportedly willing to sell.

Arsenal sees Neto as an ideal alternative to Bukayo Saka and is keen to secure his services. However, United has also entered the race for the Portuguese star, adding competition for his signature. While Arsenal is currently leading the pursuit, both clubs are reportedly interested.

According to Team Talk, Wolves is seeking around £60 million for Neto, reflecting his significant development and impact over the past few seasons. The battle for the winger’s signature could unfold in the upcoming transfer windows.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Neto is among the top wingers in the Premier League and we have followed him for this long for a reason.

If he continues to shine on Wolves’ books, we expect even more competition for his signature, and that could drive his valuation further up.

But Neto is injury prone and we must consider this factor as we work to make him a member of our squad.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…