Arsenal wants to sign Nathaniel Brown from Eintracht Frankfurt, but the club now faces a significant challenge from Manchester United for his signature. Brown has emerged as one of the finest youngsters in German football in recent seasons, and several leading clubs are monitoring the defender’s progress closely. The Gunners believe the 22-year-old left back has a bright future in the game and could become an excellent addition to their squad.

Arsenal currently has two very capable left-backs, yet recent experience has shown that Mikel Arteta is never reluctant to strengthen or improve his options when the opportunity arises. There are occasions when supporters believe he already has the ideal player for a particular position, only for the incoming replacement to demonstrate why the manager’s judgement was justified from the outset. This willingness to upgrade and refine the squad has become a hallmark of the club’s approach under Arteta.

Arsenal’s Plans for Reinforcement

The club is consistently prepared to support their manager when he requests reinforcement, and the Gunners could be prepared to take decisive steps in their pursuit of Brown. His versatility, development and strong performances have placed him firmly on their radar, and Arsenal appears ready to compete seriously for his services. As cited by WIW Sport, “Arsenal is always open to supporting their manager when he needs some support, and the Gunners could get serious about signing Brown.”

Manchester United Enters the Race

Manchester United are also reported to be keen on adding Brown to their squad as their inconsistent season continues. According to the same source, the Red Devils view the left back position as an area that could benefit from reinforcement, particularly as they seek to build greater stability and improved performances across the team.

With both clubs showing firm interest, the competition for Brown is expected to be intense, with each side aiming to present the most compelling case to secure the defender’s signature.

