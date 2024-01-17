Manchester United will compete with Arsenal for Bundesliga defender

Manchester United has reportedly entered the race for Bayern Munich defender Matthijs de Ligt, who has also been a target for Arsenal. The Gunners have been monitoring the Dutchman, and there is potential interest in bringing him to the Emirates.

De Ligt, who initially gained prominence at Ajax before moving to Juventus and Bayern Munich, has faced challenges securing a regular starting position with the German club. This has led to speculation about his potential departure from Bavaria.

Arsenal, looking to bolster their defensive options, has expressed interest in the talented centre-back. However, Sky Sports Germany reveals that Manchester United, managed by Erik ten Hag, has also entered the race for De Ligt’s signature. With the possibility of Raphael Varane leaving in the summer, there may be a vacant spot at Old Trafford, creating an opportunity for De Ligt to reunite with his former coach at Ajax. This development could potentially influence his decision between joining Arsenal and Manchester United.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We are clearly more stable in our rebuild than United is, and if we can convince De Ligt, he will move to the Emirates. But working with Ten Hag could see him preferring a transfer to Old Trafford.

