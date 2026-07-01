Manchester United willing to ruin Arsenal’s plans for Brazilian star

Arsenal have seen their opening bid for Bruno Guimaraes rejected by Newcastle United, but the Gunners are expected to return with an improved offer for the Brazilian midfielder during the current transfer window.

Guimaraes has established himself as one of the Premier League’s standout performers in recent seasons, and Arsenal have admired the midfielder for a considerable period of time. His influence at Newcastle has made him one of the club’s most important players, both domestically and in European competition.

Arsenal and Manchester United interest

Newcastle have no intention of losing Guimaraes or any of their other leading players and have remained firm in their position, particularly with the midfielder continuing to impress for Brazil at the World Cup.

Arsenal are still expected to make another attempt to secure his signature, but they are now facing fresh competition for the player.

According to Football Insider, Manchester United have added Guimaraes to their shortlist of midfield targets as they continue searching for reinforcements in the centre of the pitch.

The Red Devils are also aiming to strengthen their midfield options this summer and have reportedly shifted their attention towards the Brazilian after failing to land several of their preferred alternatives.

United are expected to intensify their interest in the coming weeks, potentially setting up a direct transfer battle with Arsenal for one of the Premier League’s most highly regarded midfielders.

Guimaraes focused on the World Cup

For now, Guimaraes remains fully concentrated on helping Brazil during their World Cup campaign and is not expected to make any decision regarding his club’s future until the tournament has ended.

Newcastle’s strong stance means any club hoping to complete a deal will likely need to submit a significant financial offer before negotiations can progress further.

Arsenal believe Guimaraes could elevate their midfield to another level, particularly alongside players such as Declan Rice and Martin Zubimendi.

A midfield containing those options would provide the Gunners with a blend of creativity, defensive stability and technical quality capable of making them even more competitive across all competitions next season.

As interest continues to grow, Guimaraes is expected to remain one of the most closely watched midfielders in the transfer market this summer.

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