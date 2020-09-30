Manchester United’s stance on Arsenal man is revealed

Manchester United are not interested in signing Arsenal utility man, Ainsley Maitland-Niles as reports today claim.

This is being reported by Manchester Evening News who claim that the Red Devils aren’t looking to land the Arsenal man and that only FC Porto’s Alex Telles is their full-back transfer target.

The reports circulating today started with Sport1 as cited by The Express claiming that the Red Devils are very close to sealing a surprise move for the new England international.

It claims that the deal was to be concluded with Arsenal for 22m euros and the versatile midfielder was already 80 percent a Manchester United player.

This latest report will come as a welcome development to Arsenal fans who have been left wondering why their club would want to sell a player that has been valuable to them for some time now.

He has been making a lot of career progress under Mikel Arteta this year, earning his first England cap not long ago.

Arsenal is looking to still add some new players to their team and some of the unimpressive members of their team are expected to leave.

With a few days until the end of the transfer window, it will be interesting to see which player leaves the Emirates.