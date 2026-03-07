Arsenal News Gooner News

“Mansfield gave them a real scare.” Martin Keown reacts to Arsenal’s win

Martin Keown believes Arsenal’s victory against Mansfield was far from straightforward as he assessed their pursuit of four trophies this season.

The result ensured Arsenal progressed to the quarter finals of the FA Cup, keeping alive their hopes of achieving a historic quadruple. Their continued presence in multiple competitions has placed them in a strong position during what could become one of the most memorable seasons in the club’s recent history.

Arsenal has demonstrated consistency across competitions since the beginning of the campaign. Their ability to secure results, even in challenging matches, has strengthened the belief that they possess the quality and determination required to compete for major honours.

Arsenal’s strong position across competitions

Mikel Arteta’s side has maintained an impressive level of performance throughout the season. The team has managed to remain competitive in domestic and European competitions, highlighting the depth and resilience within the squad.

In addition to their progress in the FA Cup, Arsenal has already reached the final of the Carabao Cup, where they will face Manchester City. The upcoming final represents a significant opportunity for the club to secure silverware and further underline the progress made under Arteta’s management.

Maintaining momentum will be crucial in the weeks ahead. With several important fixtures approaching, even a minor dip in form could prove costly as the team attempts to remain competitive in every tournament they are currently involved in.

Keown highlights Mansfield challenge

Despite the victory, Keown believes the match against Mansfield demonstrated how difficult Arsenal’s journey could be. The Gunners made several changes to their starting line-up for the fixture, a decision that created an opportunity for the home side to challenge them.

Mansfield produced a determined performance and came close to causing a major upset. Their display served as a reminder that even strong teams can face significant challenges in knockout competitions.

Reflecting on the match and Arsenal’s ambitions, Keown shared his thoughts as reported by the Metro:

‘Do you know if you start talking about how many you’re going to win it’s going to sound arrogant.

‘They’re in four competitions and they nearly went out today it was that close. Mansfield gave them a real scare.’

