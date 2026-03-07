Mansfield star says they exceeded their own expectations

Rhys Oates of Mansfield has expressed satisfaction with the performance delivered by himself and his teammates despite their 2-1 defeat to Arsenal in the FA Cup this afternoon.

Arsenal worked hard to secure the victory as they continue their push to remain competitive across multiple competitions this season. The Gunners entered the match as clear favourites, given their strong form and position at the top of the Premier League table.

However, Mansfield approached the fixture with confidence after their impressive win over Burnley in the previous round. Playing at home also gave them the belief that they could challenge their highly regarded opponents.

Mansfield rise to the challenge

Although Arsenal controlled large periods of the match, Mansfield still produced a spirited display and managed to test the visitors on several occasions. Their performance demonstrated determination and organisation, qualities that allowed them to remain competitive throughout the contest.

Many observers would not have expected Mansfield to trouble a team of Arsenal’s calibre. Arsenal’s status at the summit of the Premier League highlights the strength and quality within their squad, making them one of the most difficult sides to face in English football.

Despite this, Mansfield showed resilience and commitment, ensuring that the match remained competitive. Their willingness to attack and create opportunities highlighted the belief within the team, even when facing a side widely regarded as superior.

Oates reflects on memorable occasion

Rhys Oates acknowledged the challenge of facing such a strong opponent but emphasised how proud he was of the effort shown by the Mansfield players. He also admitted that the experience of playing against Arsenal held personal significance for him.

Reflecting on the match and the opportunities created, Oates shared his thoughts as reported by the BBC:

“We created more chances than we thought we could, and we have given them a game.

“I had a few chances. I feel like I could have put one away myself. The players they have got they are going to make good interceptions. You just have to keep going.” It was a dream come true. I said as a child I wanted to play for Arsenal or against Arsenal and I have managed to do that now.”