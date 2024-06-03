Manuela Zinsberger withdraws from Austrian Women’s squad for personal reasons

There’s some news from the Austrian national team camp for the Euro qualifiers: it seems that our Gunners goalie Manuela Zinsberger won’t be at the camp anymore.

According to the Austrian Football Association, the 28-year-old Arsenal player has left the camp for personal reasons. When the Austrian women drew 1-1 with Iceland in their Euro qualifier last Friday, she was in goal. Many Arsenal fans were hoping to see her play in the upcoming match on Tuesday, but unfortunately, she won’t be able to.

Gooners must be curious about her reason for leaving the camp, hoping it’s not due to any injuries. Many people attribute her decision to withdraw to the news that her wife, Madeleine, is pregnant.

After Zinsberder’s exit, Cologne’s Jasmin Pal will take over in goal. With the goalie’s void The Austrian women’s camp has extended an invitation to goalkeeper Andrea Gurtner from OFI Crete.

That said, at Arsenal women next season, Zinsberger is in for a tough competition to maintain her No. 1 status. Last season’s backup, Sabrina D’Angelo, has departed, leading to rumours of bringing in a new custodian. Daphne van Domselaar, Villa’s Dutch custodian, has been strongly linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium.

We will have to wait and see what transpires…..

Susan N

Follow JustArsenal’s Gooner Women on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….