Many Arsenal fans on Twitter are over the moon about Ben White reports

How some Arsenal fans reacted to Ben White’s transfer news from Ornstein

When the news of Brighton and Arsenal reaching an agreement over Ben White was revealed by David Ornstein yesterday, the enthusiasm among the Gunners faithful was apparent on social media channels.

While some of them had reservations on the price tag, others believed that Arsenal got a young centerback who can keep on developing, to eventually reach the highest stage in world football.

The England international will also become the most expensive defender and the third-most expensive player in Arsenal’s history. So it’s safe to say that Mikel Arteta, Edu as well as the fans will have high hopes from White.

Here’s how some Arsenal fans from all over the globe reacted to the news on Twitter:

£50M on Ben White. £40M on the table for Locatelli. Potentially £60M for Maddison. Arsenal the richest ‘broke’ club in the world. — Bhavs (@bhavss14) July 16, 2021

Ben White is a Rolls-Royce of a centre back. Fantastic signing, make no mistake about that. Really pleased — Renato (@rehnato) July 16, 2021

Mikel Arteta on Ben White: “You should be happy; he is English, he is 23 years old, but I'm sorry he didn't cost £3m, so he cannot be good." pic.twitter.com/9lPcYpgZV8 — Av (@aviv_lavi) July 17, 2021

Ben White to AFC – pros & cons. Pros: – Very versatile

– Availability

– Quick, top CB build

– Top quality ball carrier

– Brilliant passing range – particularly diagonals

– Young, HG Cons: – Poor in the air

– High fee

– Rash – dives in a lot All in all a great signing. pic.twitter.com/u4bOcAuI80 — matt🇿🇦 (@afcmcj) July 16, 2021

Ben White is gonna ball at Arsenal, i believe 👊. pic.twitter.com/qpJa5PB9Zc — Saliba 🔴 🇵🇸 (@SalibaEra_) July 17, 2021

Ben White is a great signing, don't let anyone tell you otherwise. 23 y/o, homegrown – English International, a tactical player that can fill all sorts of roles when called upon & he's as composed as they come on the ball with a great passing range — Gally ™ (@AFCGally) July 16, 2021

Bissouma watching Ben White leaving the Brighton team to join Arsenal pic.twitter.com/fNE5QMMPg4 — Josh JK 𓅓 (@Josshhjk) July 16, 2021

I’m tellin u now. Ben white is top 3 for our player of the season next year — Progression (@FtProgression) July 16, 2021

Ben White future Arsenal captain. — SamW (@SamW_AFC) July 16, 2021

The overall feeling was one of excitement. And nobody can have doubts about it. White has been consistently rising to prominence in the recent campaigns.

He played all of the 46 matches in Leeds United promotion winning campaign while also making 36 appearances in the Premier League last season for Brighton. He’s not injury prone and that helps Arsenal cause massively.

I will be looking forward to him playing at the Emirates Stadium. But it will be sad if the fans at the stadium start booing him because he doesn’t fit their agenda. We have to support anyone who comes in through the door, no matter what.

That will be my only message to the Arsenal fans…

Yash Bisht