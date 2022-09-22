‘Many clubs’ tracking forward of interest to Arsenal in January

Fabrizio Romano warns Arsenal of interest from ‘many clubs’ as rumours emerge of a potential January bid for Jesper Lindstrom.

The Gunners are believed to be considering a winter move for the winger, who may or may not be considered as cover for Marquinhos who is touted for a temporary loan move.

With Nicolas Pepe having departed to join Nice on loan, there is a slight worry over our squad depth on the right wing, and Lindstrom could well be someone that we turn to according to reports.

Fabrizio warns that they could well be rivalled for his signature.

“Still, at the moment, I have no confirmation of any proposal or negotiation for Lindstrom.

“Many clubs – also from Italy – have sent their scouts to monitor him as he’s considered a very good player for present and future, but no decision has been made by Eintracht about January. It’s still too early to say.”

Both Lindstrom and Mudryk look to be highly sought after, but that can only move to bump up their price, and I’m not a huge fan of paying over the odds in January regardless.

I’d much prefer to see Marquinhos given his fair chance in the run up to the window, with him already impressing after such a short time in north London.

Patrick