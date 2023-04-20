Marc Skinner gives hopeful update after Leah Williamson scare during United Women’s win over Arsenal

The Manchester United Women’s manager Marc Skinner expressed his concern for Leah Williamson’s injury after Arsenal’s 1-0 defeat to United in the Women’s Super League. He stated that no one wanted to see the injury and wished it was something minor and just a precaution, and says she was in “high spirits” which sounds positive to me. He added that everyone hopes to see Williamson lead the Lionesses in the summer, although neither the player nor the club has provided any updates regarding the injury.

Skinner told the Guardian after the game: “Nobody wanted to see that. I’ve just seen her inside, she seemed in really high spirits. We obviously wish it’s something minor and just a precaution. We wish her all the best. We all want to see her lead the Lionesses in the summer.”

The Arsenal official Twitter also tweeted their support for the player, saying “We’re all thinking of you, @leahcwilliamson.”

Any absence of the Gunners captain, who won the PFA Player of the Month in March, from the team, even a short-term one, could be a major worry for Jonas Eidevall’s side, who are chasing Women’s Super League and Women’s Champions League honours and already have a lengthy long-term injury list that includes Beth Mead, Kim Little and Vivianne Miedema.

Furthermore, England supporters are concerned that a similar injury to Mead’s would rule their captain out of the Women’s World Cup, which is set to begin in around three month’s time. The fear is compounded by the fact that the Euro2022 hero Beth Mead is already out long-term due to an anterior cruciate ligament injury and is unlikely to be fit for the tournament.

Overall, Williamson’s injury has raised concerns among both club and national team supporters, who are hoping for a speedy recovery for the talented defender, as Arsenal really need her for the business end of the season, as well as England needing her for the World Cup….

Michelle Maxwell

Follow Michelle on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….