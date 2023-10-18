Marcel Desailly predicts Arsenal’s game against Chelsea

Former Chelsea player Marcel Desailly has offered his prediction for the upcoming match between his former club and Arsenal this weekend.

Both London clubs have experienced different starts to the season, with Chelsea struggling to secure wins while Arsenal has maintained an undefeated status.

Arsenal secured a significant victory just before the international break when they defeated Manchester City, which has undoubtedly boosted their confidence going into the match against Chelsea. However, Chelsea has shown signs of improvement in recent weeks.

Despite Arsenal’s recent successes, Desailly believes that Chelsea will emerge victorious in the game.

He predicted, as quoted by Talk Sport:

“It looks impossible, but I’ll go for a 3-1 win. I’ll go for 3-1 Chelsea. Why not?

“This is the beauty of the Premier League. As soon as a team has a mental drop and isn’t ready for the intensity of a match, they can lose. When Arsenal players arrive at Chelsea, they may believe that it won’t be as difficult as it would at Tottenham, City, or eventually, Man United.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Chelsea and Arsenal have indeed delivered memorable encounters in the past, making it challenging to predict the outcome of their matches.

The upcoming weekend’s game is likely to be no exception, and it’s only natural for fans of both clubs to anticipate a victory for their respective sides.

Nonetheless, for our players, the key is to stay focused on their own game and make thorough preparations to secure all three points. The outcome will ultimately be determined on the pitch.

——————————————

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…