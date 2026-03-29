Marcelo Bielsa happy to be reunited with Ben White

Marcelo Bielsa was reunited with Ben White when the England national team faced the Uruguay national team, with the former Leeds United manager pleased to reconnect with the defender. Their previous working relationship played a significant role in White’s early development at senior level.

During White’s loan spell at Leeds, Bielsa entrusted him with a prominent role, and the defender delivered performances that exceeded expectations. His displays prompted Leeds to attempt a permanent transfer, but Brighton & Hove Albion rejected the approach and retained him before eventually selling him to Arsenal.

White’s continued development

At Arsenal, White has continued to progress and is widely regarded as one of the club’s most reliable performers. His consistency has earned him a recall to the England squad, where he is now in contention for a place in upcoming major tournaments. His development from a promising loanee to a key player at a top club highlights the impact of his early experiences under Bielsa.

The recent international fixture ended in a 1-1 draw, with White playing a significant role. He contributed directly by scoring England’s goal, underlining his growing influence at international level as well as his importance to his club.

Bielsa reflects on reunion

Following the match, Bielsa spoke about the reunion, as reported by The Metro, expressing his satisfaction at seeing White’s progress. He said, “Obviously I’ve known him for a very long time. I was just very happy to see him and I’m very happy to see how he has developed in his career.

“I saw him as he was sitting there and it was an opportunity to see him and say hello.”

White’s development into a top-level defender reflects both his own dedication and the guidance he received earlier in his career. His time under Bielsa helped shape his playing style, and he continues to benefit from that foundation as he performs at a high level for both club and country.