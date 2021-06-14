Marcelo linked with Premier League move, should Arsenal sign him as backup to Tierney?

Marcelo is one of the best left-backs of his generation and he has enjoyed huge success at Real Madrid.

The Spanish side is in transition and they have identified him as one player that will be sold as he enters the final year of his current deal.

The 33-year-old isn’t getting any younger and he is probably not as good as he used to be before now.

However, every team needs a senior figure in their dressing room and Arsenal has lost one in David Luiz.

Todofichajes reports that the Brazilian left-back has been told he can leave Real Madrid for 5m euros and he isn’t a part of their plans.

The report adds that Everton is leading the race for his signature after he told his agent that he is interested in a move to the Premier League.

This means that Arsenal can get him considering that they are a bigger club compared to the Toffees.

The Brazilian will bring huge experience to the Arsenal dressing room and possibly replace the influence left by Luiz.

He would also still offer fine performances in place of Kieran Tierney who has been struggling with injuries lately.

Do you think Arsenal should make a move for him?