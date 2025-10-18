Marco Silva plays down Arsenal’s injury problems

Arsenal will go into their Premier League match against Fulham today without several key players, but Fulham manager Marco Silva insists that injuries should not be used as an excuse. The London derby is expected to be a highly competitive fixture, with both sides determined to secure valuable points at a crucial stage of the season.

Arsenal’s Injury Concerns

The Gunners are missing some notable names ahead of the match, with players such as Noni Madueke and Martin Odegaard unavailable for selection. Despite these absences, Arsenal remain one of the most in-form teams in the league and continue to demonstrate the benefits of their improved squad depth. The Gunners have invested significantly in recent seasons to ensure that injuries do not derail their progress, and this encounter with Fulham will once again test the resilience of Mikel Arteta’s side.

Fulham, meanwhile, are also dealing with its own injury issues. Silva’s team will face the league leaders without several important players but will aim to maximise their strengths, especially when playing at Craven Cottage. The west London club has often proven to be a difficult opponent for Arsenal at home, and they will look to draw on that history in an attempt to secure a positive result.

Silva’s Perspective on Arsenal’s Depth

Speaking before the match, Silva addressed Arsenal’s injury situation and dismissed any suggestion that the absences would significantly weaken the team. He pointed out that Arsenal possess quality replacements in every position and therefore should not be viewed as disadvantaged. In his words to Metro Sports, Silva said:

‘They don’t have Madueke, they have [Bukayo] Saka, it’s not bad, not bad at all.

‘The other one you said was Havertz? They have [Viktor] Gyokeres who cost them £75m. I think it’s a waste of time if you’re going to compare.’

Silva’s remarks reflect the recognition that Arsenal’s squad depth makes them one of the most complete teams in the Premier League. With several high-quality options available, Arsenal are capable of maintaining their competitive edge even when key players are unavailable. As both teams prepare for what promises to be an intense encounter, Silva’s focus remains firmly on his own squad’s performance rather than his opponent’s injury list.

