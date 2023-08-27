Marco Silva says time-wasting caution favoured Arsenal and gives example

Fulham’s manager, Marco Silva, has expressed his belief that the new time-wasting rule in football has been introduced to benefit the larger clubs, following an incident involving Calvin Bassey’s red card during his full debut against Arsenal.

Bassey had previously received a yellow card for delaying a goal kick, a decision that generated controversy. Later in the match, he received a second yellow card for committing a foul.

The introduction of the new time-wasting rule has seen the Premier League take a stringent stance against time-wasting by teams during matches. This approach was similarly applied when Takehiro Tomiyasu of Arsenal was cautioned for a similar reason in a match against Crystal Palace.

Silva’s viewpoint is that the new rule appears to be favouring the top-tier clubs, potentially due to the manner in which it has been enforced. He cited an instance involving Thomas Partey in a scenario where the official refrained from taking action.

The Portuguese manager said, as quoted by the Daily Mail:

‘For the other clubs it is not the same. If you see one of the first throw-ins for (Thomas) Partey, he took much more time than Calvin at the goal-kick. It was not a yellow card. Why? Because they were losing the game? It is always going to be not the big clubs who suffer more.

‘No one listens to us, we knew this was going to happen.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Silva has every right to be angry about the caution, but the rules are the rules and the clubs have been briefed about the new changes.

We have also been a victim, so it makes no sense that he is claiming the rules are meant to favour the top clubs alone.

JustArsenal Show – NEO discusses Arteta’s tactics used against Crystal Palace and Fulham….

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…