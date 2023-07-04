Marco van Basten advises Arsenal target not to join them this summer

Arsenal is reportedly nearing an agreement to sign Jurrien Timber from Ajax as they approach the conclusion of their transfer dealings in this window.

According to reports, the club has already reached a verbal agreement with Ajax and is in the process of finalising the necessary paperwork to make the deal official.

It is believed that Timber himself is enthusiastic about the potential transfer and eager to join Arsenal.

However, Dutch football legend Marco van Basten holds the opinion that Timber should remain with Ajax for one more season before making a move to a new team, suggesting that additional development time would be beneficial for his career.

He said as quoted by Football London:

“You’ve seen this year how difficult it is when you have to go it alone, now that you were among other defenders who were not so good. You had a different year than last year. Last year you were really good and this season you had a difficult season.

“I would really advise him to gain another year of experience in the Netherlands. If it’s a good year then I’d say, ‘okay [you should leave]’. If it is another doubtful season, then I would do another year.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Timber is an exciting defender and has been on the radar of Premier League clubs long before now, but he truly should not expect to get the chance to play at Arsenal automatically.

He must fight for his place in the team, but it makes almost no sense for him to reject a move to the Emirates because he does not feel ready. Opportunities like this do not come all the time.