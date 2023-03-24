Marco Verratti heaps praise on Arsenal’s summer target

Italy midfielder Marco Verratti has heaped praise on Arsenal’s summer target Declan Rice as the midfielder shines for his club and country.

The West Ham man has emerged as one of the finest players in English football in recent seasons and has no interest in extending his Hammers deal.

This will force them to sell him in the summer and the former Chelsea loanee continues to do well on the pitch.

As Arsenal prepares to make an offer for his signature, he performed well for the Three Lions in their game against Italy last night and Verratti heaped praise on him.

He said via The Sun:

“I really like him as a player.

“He provides great balance and shape to the team, and he’s got wonderful physical attributes.

“He really helps his team out a lot.

“He’s a number six, a defensive midfielder that England really need.

“I’m sure that he will end up at a top side because I’ve played against him many times, he never gives up.”

Rice has been outstanding in the Premier League since he broke onto the scene and keeps improving every season.

Adding him to our current midfield significantly improves it and the Englishman seems interested in moving to the Emirates.

If we win the Premier League, we will become irresistible to him over other clubs in the competition.

