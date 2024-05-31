Marcus Rashford should be Arsenal’s ‘Mbappe signing’ to complete our unrivalled strike force

Marcus Rashford. Arsenal’s Mbappe? by Ben

We have seen recently talk of Arteta meeting with Kylian Mbappe. Now, whilst I recognize his prodigious talent for scoring goals for the dominant team in a not very competitive league, I have grave concerns over his personality and the simply ridiculous financial drain upon whichever team signs him. Fortunately, that won’t be Arsenal!

However, whilst ‘missing out’ on Mbappe will no doubt have some corners of the Arsenal faithful decrying a ‘lack of ambition’ from the Kroenkes, Edu, Arteta, and whomever else can be blamed, even contemplating signing the Frenchman would present a ‘heads-gone’ moment from our manager and one I am confident he is unlikely to entertain.

That said, what of the rumours that he is planning a bid for Marcus Rashford? To these rumours I say ‘HELL YES!’. Arteta should not even be giving this a second thought. If there is even a glimmer of hope of signing Rashford we should be putting every effort into making it happen. He is an awesome footballer and the closest thing England has to Mbappe.

Signing Rashford for the LW role, retaining Kai Havertz as the focal point of the attack, along with Bukayo Saka on the Right Wing would give Arsenal an attack to rival any in Europe. It could allow Martinelli to move inside to a striker role or for Trossard to interchange with Havertz, with Jesus covering for Saka on the RW. This will give us strong alternative attacking options for each position.

Marcus Rashford should be our number 1 target this summer. He is a top class finisher, has lightning pace, and without the pressure of being MU’s scapegoat could be allowed to flourish in this enterprising young team just as Kai has done. It could lead to a wonderful combination of this season’s defensive stability and the free-flowing attacking football of the 22/23 season.

I, for one, am excited for the future of this team. With the addition of Rashford, a new LB and a reliable midfield partner for Declan Rice who knows what this team can achieve.

Ben Dungate

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.