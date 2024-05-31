Arsenal News Arsenal opinion

Marcus Rashford should be Arsenal’s ‘Mbappe signing’ to complete our unrivalled strike force

Marcus Rashford. Arsenal’s Mbappe? by Ben

We have seen recently talk of Arteta meeting with Kylian Mbappe. Now, whilst I recognize his prodigious talent for scoring goals for the dominant team in a not very competitive league, I have grave concerns over his personality and the simply ridiculous financial drain upon whichever team signs him. Fortunately, that won’t be Arsenal!

However, whilst ‘missing out’ on Mbappe will no doubt have some corners of the Arsenal faithful decrying a ‘lack of ambition’ from the Kroenkes, Edu, Arteta, and whomever else can be blamed, even contemplating signing the Frenchman would present a ‘heads-gone’ moment from our manager and one I am confident he is unlikely to entertain.

That said, what of the rumours that he is planning a bid for Marcus Rashford? To these rumours I say ‘HELL YES!’. Arteta should not even be giving this a second thought. If there is even a glimmer of hope of signing Rashford we should be putting every effort into making it happen. He is an awesome footballer and the closest thing England has to Mbappe.

Signing Rashford for the LW role, retaining Kai Havertz as the focal point of the attack, along with Bukayo Saka on the Right Wing would give Arsenal an attack to rival any in Europe. It could allow Martinelli to move inside to a striker role or for Trossard to interchange with Havertz, with Jesus covering for Saka on the RW. This will give us strong alternative attacking options for each position.

Marcus Rashford should be our number 1 target this summer. He is a top class finisher, has lightning pace, and without the pressure of being MU’s scapegoat could be allowed to flourish in this enterprising young team just as Kai has done. It could lead to a wonderful combination of this season’s defensive stability and the free-flowing attacking football of the 22/23 season.

I, for one, am excited for the future of this team. With the addition of Rashford, a new LB and a reliable midfield partner for Declan Rice who knows what this team can achieve.

Ben Dungate

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

  1. So you are concerned by Mbappe’s character…. But Rashford running off and drinking his head off during the season, well that is just fine..
    Your bias sir is palpable.

    Reply

    1. Wouldn’t you if you were in his position? I’m not saying his temperament is fantastic, or necessarily even better than Mbappe but I don’t think he is a lost cause and worth the risk in my opinion.

      ReplyHighlight Thread

        1. Actually, we are actually GOOD enough to say no. Don’t want big egos ruining our humble, passionate and loyal young players. I’m glad if Arsenal said no to such figures who think they are bigger than the clubs they play for. I call such players Mercenaries, who are hired for a task, paid a shit load of money, and they lack allegiance. As a short-term fix, it might work, but not if the goal is to build a sustainable club that wants to compete in topflight competitions, consistently.

          ReplyHighlight Thread

  4. We should pass on this deal.

    He is the poster child for inconsistency on the pitch, and his antics off the pitch are a huge distraction.

    Also, why help bail out Utd? Why give them the money to reinvest and improve?

    Rushford is a short term band-aid, an expensive bench player who transfer fee and salary are not worth the occasional matches where he decides to show up.

    Reply

