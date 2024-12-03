Marcus Rashford warns Arsenal that Man United are more unpredictable under Amorim

Up next for our Gunners is a big clash against Manchester United, which is now also a rehearsal for our FA Cup Third round draw.

Arsenal’s desire at the moment is to continue on a prolonged winning run; their title hopes depend on that. But as our boys are keen to go on a headline-winning run, they’ll have to start by containing a resurgent, or rather unpredictable, Manchester United, who’ve got a “new manager” bounce.

Even though Ruben Amorim, their new head coach, is tactically astute, we should be beating Manchester United, like most teams, on a normal good day.

The Portuguese tactician has positively influenced United; he has inspired the players and encouraged them to use tactics that some weren’t accustomed to seeing United employ.

As cautious as Arsenal needs to be, Marcus Rashford has further warned them how tricky that fixture could be. The Englishman feels they’re getting stronger, and are in a good place as a squad where anyone can play. He acknowledges that their camp is filled with energy and excitement, and given their new 3-4-3 system, they remain unpredictable.

“It’s encouraging for us to learn something new, and I feel like we can be a lot stronger in this system as well,” Rashford told MUTV.

“Also, for other teams, we’ve not played in this system before, no one knows what to expect from us, and it puts us in a good position. We’ve got so many players who can play in different positions, so we can change a lot during games and set up differently for games.

“It’s exciting. I don’t want to get too carried away, but it’s the energy and excitement we want.”

Indeed, we cannot ignore United’s potential threat, particularly considering that a draw in this match would resemble a defeat. Either way, Arsenal was able to beat Ruben Amorim’s former side, Sporting CP, 5-1 last week. Yes, that match was without the new United manager, but his influence on Sporting was still there. In fact, the Portuguese side may still be executing Amorim’s style better than United is at the moment.

So Mikel Arteta must have it in him to outwit the new Manchester United technical bench, as unpredictable as they may imagine they are.

Sam P

