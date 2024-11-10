Maresca feeling bullish as Merson predicts Arsenal “will be out of the title race” today

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca has sent a warning to Arsenal ahead of their London derby clash Sunday evening. However, given the potential consequences of losing this weekend, our Gunners should not be easily intimidated.

Paul Merson claims that a result other than an Arsenal win would destroy the Gunners’ title hopes as Arsenal and Chelsea square off at Stamford Bridge.

“I’m going for a draw here; big result for Chelsea, but Arsenal will be out of the title race,” Merson predicted via Sportskeeda.

Whether at their highest or lowest, Arsenal have always found a way to deal with the Blues. Since 2022, Arsenal has been unbeaten against Chelsea, with four wins and one draw. If history were to predict what to expect, I believe Arsenal is ready for another victory over the Blues. But there are other factors to consider, such as the current form.

Well, Chelsea is in excellent form; they have only lost one of their last nine League games, and that defeat was against Liverpool at Anfield. On the other hand, Arsenal are in poor form; they’ve been winless in the last 3 league games and go to this game following 2 defeats.

For Chelsea fans, this might be the best time to turn around their fortunes in this fixture, and I guess that’s why Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca is so bullish about the team that’s going to take on Arsenal.

Due to their progress over the past two seasons, Arsenal should be considered a top PL team. And while Maresca must know the Gunners are one of the toughest PL opponents, he has warned them that his team can beat anyone.

“In this moment the feeling from us is that we can compete and we can win against any team,” said Maresca. “If you don’t take it seriously and if you don’t do the right things, also you can lose against any team.

“But for sure we have the right feeling that we’re going in the right direction, and hopefully Sunday we can give our fans a good day.”

Well, whether Chelsea can beat anyone or not, that shouldn’t matter; our Gunners can’t lose or draw Sunday; they can only settle for a win.

Having already lost 12 points, they cannot afford to lose any more in this current run of fixtures. They need to steady the ship by embarking on a massive winning run, which would be particularly meaningful if it began against the Blues.

Gooners shouldn’t worry, as Arsenal has made it their goal to remain unbeaten against the traditional big six; none have defeated them since last season.

