Maresca feeling bullish as Merson predicts Arsenal “will be out of the title race” today

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca has sent a warning to Arsenal ahead of their London derby clash Sunday evening. However, given the potential consequences of losing this weekend, our Gunners should not be easily intimidated.
Paul Merson claims that a result other than an Arsenal win would destroy the Gunners’ title hopes as Arsenal and Chelsea square off at Stamford Bridge.
“I’m going for a draw here; big result for Chelsea, but Arsenal will be out of the title race,” Merson predicted via Sportskeeda.
Whether at their highest or lowest, Arsenal have always found a way to deal with the Blues. Since 2022, Arsenal has been unbeaten against Chelsea, with four wins and one draw. If history were to predict what to expect, I believe Arsenal is ready for another victory over the Blues. But there are other factors to consider, such as the current form.
Well, Chelsea is in excellent form; they have only lost one of their last nine League games, and that defeat was against Liverpool at Anfield. On the other hand, Arsenal are in poor form; they’ve been winless in the last 3 league games and go to this game following 2 defeats.
For Chelsea fans, this might be the best time to turn around their fortunes in this fixture, and I guess that’s why Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca is so bullish about the team that’s going to take on Arsenal.
Due to their progress over the past two seasons, Arsenal should be considered a top PL team. And while Maresca must know the Gunners are one of the toughest PL opponents, he has warned them that his team can beat anyone.
“In this moment the feeling from us is that we can compete and we can win against any team,” said Maresca. “If you don’t take it seriously and if you don’t do the right things, also you can lose against any team.
“But for sure we have the right feeling that we’re going in the right direction, and hopefully Sunday we can give our fans a good day.”
Well, whether Chelsea can beat anyone or not, that shouldn’t matter; our Gunners can’t lose or draw Sunday; they can only settle for a win.
Having already lost 12 points, they cannot afford to lose any more in this current run of fixtures. They need to steady the ship by embarking on a massive winning run, which would be particularly meaningful if it began against the Blues.
Gooners shouldn’t worry, as Arsenal has made it their goal to remain unbeaten against the traditional big six; none have defeated them since last season.
Darren N
It depends how good Liverpool really are. If they can keep up their current solid and consistent form (which is definitely not out of the question – they do look very well balanced), I think they’ll win the title somewhat comfortably tbh due to the rodri injury and our struggles, otherwise it’s still quite open and we won’t really get a good picture for a while imo.
Liverpool continues to look pretty good. They’re not playing great football, but successful teams can do that and still get the results.
I recall a post here when Liverpool lost their home game to Forest saying that they looked “wobbly”. Well, that’s their only loss so far so if that’s what “wobbly” looks like overall I’m all for Arsenal doing the same.
City are going through a new experience for them. It’s the first time in his coaching career that Pep has lost four consecutive games apparently. That said I still think they have the resources (possibly bringing someone in during the January window) to be thereabouts come May.
I don’t think Arsenal can really afford another loss today at Chelsea though. I’m not sure that they have the squad resources, particularly in attack, to make a challenge at present if they do lose.
Arsenal must win to catch up with Liverpool and Man City
It would likely not be possible if Trossard starts in the CF position
We can’t afford to start Trossard in CF/AM/LW, he’s just to weak for now, as sub would be the best option,
Jesus needs to be our 1st half AM, with Odegaard from the bench,
We need all the muscles we can muster with brains.
I wish that I had your confidence in the effectiveness of Jesus. Frankly, I think he’s a waste of a place in the team. However, just because I’ve said that he’ll probably score a hat-trick today (although I doubt it).