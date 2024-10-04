Maresca gives an honest assessment of Chelsea’s chance of competing against Arsenal

Enzo Maresca is doing a fine job as Chelsea’s manager, and he is likely overachieving on the Blues’ bench already.

Chelsea is traditionally one of the top clubs in the Premier League and is always expected to challenge for top honours in the country.

However, due to poor management over the last few seasons, it didn’t seem realistic for them to challenge for the title.

Maresca seems to have calmed the storm surrounding the West London club, and now fans want him to compete for the Premier League title.

Arsenal and Manchester City have been the two clubs challenging for the title in recent years, and both remain competitive.

Chelsea will need to overtake them to become champions of England, and Maresca was asked about this challenge.

He admits that his team is not close to competing for the title and should not be talking about being in a race with Arsenal.

Maresca said, as quoted by Express Sports:

“I really don’t think we can compete with City or Arsenal.

“We are not ready.The aim is to enhance and gradually get closer to those clubs, but at the moment we are not prepared for that.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We are levels above Chelsea now, and no matter how good Maresca’s first season is, they cannot come close to our level.

He is smart for managing the expectations well because aiming to overtake us will put unnecessary pressure on his players.

