Maresca refuses credit for the development of Arsenal man

Enzo Maresca once had the opportunity to work with Declan Rice during the midfielder’s development phase at West Ham. Rice progressed through the ranks at the Hammers after being released by Chelsea earlier in his career, ultimately becoming one of the most impressive players in England. His rise convinced Arsenal to break their transfer record to bring him to the Emirates.

Since arriving in North London, Rice has established himself as one of the most influential figures in the squad. His recent performances have confirmed the high regard in which Arsenal hold him, and few would dispute his status given the consistency and quality he has shown. The club recognises the importance of West Ham in shaping his early development, and Maresca was part of Manuel Pellegrini’s coaching staff during that period.

Maresca Reflects on Rice’s Growth

Despite being involved in Rice’s formative years, Maresca refuses to take any personal credit for the midfielder’s evolution. When asked whether he deserves recognition for helping to mould the player that Rice has become, he dismissed the suggestion. Speaking via Standard Sport, he stated, “No, no, no. Pellegrini decided to play [him there]. He’s not playing as a holding midfielder. He’s playing forward, he’s playing like Enzo Fernandez. It’s a different position [from Caicedo’s].

“It’s evolution for him and it’s Mikel [Arteta]’s work. He is a fantastic player and he’s a complete player. He can defend, he can attack, he can do anything.”

Arteta’s Role in Rice’s Development

Maresca’s comments highlight how Rice’s progression has continued under Arteta, who has shaped the midfielder’s role and responsibilities at Arsenal. The blend of defensive awareness, forward movement and all-around ability that Rice now displays demonstrates the impact of this coaching approach.

Rice’s journey from a released academy youngster to a key Premier League performer reflects both his personal dedication and the guidance he has received at each stage of his career.