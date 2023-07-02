Mari sends an emotional message to Arsenal fans after joining Monza

Pablo Mari has expressed his gratitude towards Arsenal fans as he departs the club to join Monza, sending them a heartfelt message.

The Spanish defender was one of Mikel Arteta’s early signings when he took charge at the Emirates Stadium. Mari’s composed style of play made him a valuable squad figure in the team during the initial stages of his Arsenal career. However, his progress was hampered by injuries, which hindered his development.

As Arsenal acquired top-quality defenders over time, Mari found it increasingly difficult to secure regular playing time in the first team. Consequently, he joined Monza on loan last season, and following their successful achievement of maintaining top-flight status in Italy, the move has now been made permanent.

As he prepares for this new chapter in his career outside of England, Mari took the opportunity to express his appreciation to Arsenal for giving him the chance to play for one of Europe’s biggest clubs. He acknowledges the support and the opportunity provided to him by the club and its fans during his time at Arsenal.

He wrote, as quoted by The Sun:

“As my contract with Arsenal comes to an end, I wanted to take a moment to express my heartfelt gratitude to each and every one of you.

“Thank you for giving me the opportunity to represent this great and historic club, for all the memories we lived together and for the support I always received.

“It has been an immense honour to wear the Arsenal jersey and win two titles with this club.

“The Gunners will always have a place in my heart.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Mari was one of the finest players in our squad during Arteta’s early days and the defender is one man we enjoyed watching.

However, we have better defenders now and wish him the best of luck in his newest adventure in Serie A.

