Mari shows Lokonga Arsenal means business in his first training session

Pablo Mari is one of Arsenal’s most outspoken players on the training pitch even though he does not show that side of himself too often in public.

The Spaniard was Mikel Arteta’s first signing as Arsenal’s manager and he has continued to impress at the Emirates.

Although he has been at the club for only one full season, he understands what is expected of the players and recently showed some leadership skills in training.

Mirror Football reports that he pulled up Arsenal’s new boy, Albert Sambi Lokonga in training after the Belgian had made a mistake.

The report says the Arsenal players were involved in a game of one-touch when Sambi Lokonga touched the ball twice.

Mari didn’t hesitate to point out the mistake to him and to show him what’s demanded of the players at the club.

The report further states that Cedric Soares also fell victim to his wrath in the same training session when he committed the same mistake.

Mari has struggled to remain consistently fit at Arsenal for some time now and he would hope the next campaign is better.

However, when he has played for the club, he has shown great defensive ability and he is a quality ball-playing defender.