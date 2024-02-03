Mario Melchiot gives his opinion on Arsenal v Liverpool

Former Chelsea player Mario Melchiot asserts that Arsenal must not allow Liverpool to emerge victorious at the Emirates Stadium this weekend. The Gunners are set to host the Premier League leaders in a challenging fixture, which represents a significant test of their aspirations for the title.

Under the management of Mikel Arteta, Arsenal enters the contest with optimism but faces a formidable Liverpool side that has demonstrated red-hot form, notably dismantling Chelsea in their recent encounter. Liverpool’s strong start to 2024, coupled with a recent victory at the Emirates in the FA Cup, highlights the magnitude of the challenge awaiting Arsenal.

Reflecting on the previous encounter, Melchiot emphasises that Arsenal cannot afford to allow Liverpool to get too far ahead in the title race.

He said on the BBC:

“If the gap is five points now, it’s almost like a must-win for Arsenal because if not, they [Liverpool] are running too far ahead.

“I do not see Liverpool cracking really quickly, especially the way Jurgen Klopp is building his team.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Liverpool is in top shape and can hurt any team that stands in their way right now.

We are their next opponent and must show that we are ready to be champions by defeating them in the game.

