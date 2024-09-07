Mariona Caldentey presented an irresistible transfer opportunity for Arsenal Women

Mariona Caldentey has had a promising start at Arsenal Women. She was a hit in Arsenal’s first competitive match of 2024-25, when the Gunners beat Rangers 6-0 in the round 1 UEFA Women’s Champions League qualifiers.

Although she didn’t score, her ability to influence the game whenever she received the ball was a highlight. She made an impressive debut, leading some of us Gooners to agree with the claims that she could be the ideal replacement for Vivianne Miedema (or maybe even better in terms of fit with The Arsenal).

Speaking to the media on Friday, ahead of Arsenal’s UWCL Round 1 Final against Rosenborg, Jonas Eidevall answered questions about his decision to sign the Spanish World Cup and Champions League winning forward. Reporters questioned Jonas Eidevall about whether his team needed a winger and chose to sign Caldentey, or whether she presented an irresistible transfer opportunity.

In response, the Swedish tactician stated that they couldn’t ignore the transfer opportunity presented by the Barca Femeni star and had no choice but to bring her on board as soon as they realised they had the chance. So she’s on board, and all they want to do is try to get her to show them her best version.

The Arsenal women’s boss said, “When a player like that becomes available and there becomes a clear possibility that we can get her to Arsenal, then we think about it the other way. So we say ‘ok, she gives us this, how do we get the best out of her?”

Arsenal Women faced criticism for their lack of clinical finishing in the last season, and given Caldentey’s impressive stats of 24 goals, 20 assists, and 50 games, we have high expectations for her this season. The signs are good; I hope she delivers. We should get the chance to see her in action again tonight, as Arsenal face Rosenborg in the UWCL Round 1 Final.

Fixture details Final – Arsenal Women v Rosenborg

Date: Saturday, September 7th

Kick Off: 7:30 pm UK

Venue: Mangata Pay UK Stadium, Meadow Park

You can watch all the action live on Arsenal.com.

Michelle M

