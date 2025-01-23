Mariona delivered a masterclass for Arsenal against Brighton, to reach Women’s League Cup Semi’s.

When ex-Arsenal women’s boss Jonas Eidevall decided between sticking with Vivianne Miedema or bringing in Mariona Caldentey from Barcelona, not everyone realized the brilliance of his bold decision to pursue the Mariona swoop.

Letting Miedema go was tough, but would she ever be as good as she once was? I don’t think so. In fact, we should be glad she left when she did because her departure might have given us exactly what we needed.

Miedema was Arsenal’s source of goals, scoring and occasionally assisting. However, in recent seasons, she wasn’t delivering as expected.

Arsenal scanned the transfer market and believed Mariona could offer what Miedema once did. Although it took time, the Spanish winger’s recent performances suggest she has finally found her stride in red and white.

On Wednesday night against Brighton, Mariona was rested, and her absence was palpable.

Arsenal ended the first half with a goalless draw. In the second half, Renee Slegers had the perfect solution: subbing on Mariona Caldentey in the 56th minute. What a masterstroke that decision was!

Mariona Caldentey’s Impact Against Brighton:

– 56′: Subbed on, replacing Beth Mead

– 64′: Assisted Maanum (0-2)

– 69′: Assisted Cooney-Cross (0-3)

– 86′: Scored (0-4)

She delivered a masterclass, picking up from her brace in Arsenal’s 5-0 win over Crystal Palace. Mariona completely changed the game against Brighton.

Our super sub. Our Super Mario 🥰 pic.twitter.com/ld9aGxS7BZ — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) January 22, 2025

Her movement, intent, opening up gaps, and bringing a new level of intensity to Arsenal’s play showcased her quality. What a player! She fired us into the Subway League Cup semi-finals!

With last night’s win, Arsenal are through to the semi-finals of the Subway Women’s League Cup, where we will face Manchester City at home.

Can we go all the way and lift the League Cup for a 3rd consecutive year Gooners?

