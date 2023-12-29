Mark Clattenburg explains why West Ham’s opener against Arsenal had to stand

Twice in a matter of months, Arsenal has conceded goals they feel should not have stood because the ball appeared to have gone out of play.

Newcastle defeated them 1-0, with the goal scored after the ball seemed to have gone out of play.

Mikel Arteta protested and was charged, only for a similar incident to occur during their match against West Ham yesterday.

The Hammers’ opener was scored after the ball seemed to have gone out of play, but after a VAR check, the goal stood.

It is the subject of football debates worldwide, and former Premier League referee Mark Clattenburg has explained why the goal was given.

He said, as quoted by the Daily Mail:

‘There’s no other decision the officials can give. The on-field decision is a goal.

‘We cannot be 100 per cent certain that the ball has gone out.

‘As the ball has to be clearly over the line, there’s no conclusive evidence.’

He added: ‘The other point of reference they need is the ball, the ball is being blocked by Bowen’s thigh.

‘Having cameras above, just have a chip in the ball.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

There will always be controversial VAR decisions in games, including ours, and we must do our best to win them regardless.

The players did not do enough to break down West Ham, and the Hammers could have scored a third, so it was a bad day for us.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…