Even with Liverpool’s 11-point lead at the top of the Premier League table, you have to feel at least an ounce of sympathy for how Arsenal’s season has transpired.

A further three points (which would have cut the deficit to eight points) were denied to the Gunners following some questionable officiating calls in the 1-1 draw with Everton.

Even Reds favourite Danny Murphy couldn’t quite believe his eyes as Darren England, with the support of VAR, awarded a controversial penalty in the opening stages of the second half.

Myles Lewis-Skelly was adjudged to have illegally brought down Jack Harrison in the box, despite the former collapsing to the turf first.

Mark Goldbridge can’t believe Arsenal penalty decision

Manchester United fan and YouTube personality Mark Goldbridge was likewise at a loss to explain the decision-making process on Saturday.

“I’ve had enough of this PGMOL. I don’t even care about the game, I don’t care if Everton score,” the commentator said.

“He’s [England] a f****** moron. They are ruining the game!”

Goldbridge went on to add: “Two players fall over and he gives a bloody penalty. One it was on the edge of the box anyway, and two it’s not a bloody foul. Absolutely terrible.”

Mikel Arteta was equally adamant after the final whistle, suggesting Everton should have had a player sent off if the contact was deemed sufficient to penalise Lewis-Skelly.

Liverpool decision demonstrates bizarre lack of consistency

Mark Goldbridge rightly pointed out a similarly strange call from the officiating team during Liverpool’s 1-0 win against Everton on Wednesday.

Alexis Mac Allister was the recipient of a rather brutal follow-through from James Tarkowski, which inspired a post-game apology. However, officials only deemed the challenge worthy of a yellow card.

“So, on Wednesday night Tarkowski almost snaps Mac Allister – no red card,” the Manchester United personality said.

“On Saturday lunchtime, two players fall over – penalty.

“Absolutely fed up of it. It’s just disgusting. It’s absolutely disgusting. They’re ruining the game.”

The decision itself was, quite rightly, met with outrage post-match, but it’s yet another failing that indicates the remarkable level of inconsistency in the game’s officiating.

Fans will rightly be wondering how on earth a referee can go from one end of the scale (overlooking a reckless challenge capable of injuring) to another (soft contact around the box).