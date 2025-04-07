Mark Goldbridge looks furious next to picture of Myles Lewis-Skelly lying on the ground.
‘Absolutely disgusting’: Mark Goldbridge makes damning Liverpool point that directly impacts Arsenal

(Photos courtesy of That's Football! & Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Even with Liverpool’s 11-point lead at the top of the Premier League table, you have to feel at least an ounce of sympathy for how Arsenal’s season has transpired.

A further three points (which would have cut the deficit to eight points) were denied to the Gunners following some questionable officiating calls in the 1-1 draw with Everton.

Even Reds favourite Danny Murphy couldn’t quite believe his eyes as Darren England, with the support of VAR, awarded a controversial penalty in the opening stages of the second half.

Myles Lewis-Skelly was adjudged to have illegally brought down Jack Harrison in the box, despite the former collapsing to the turf first.

Mark Goldbridge can’t believe Arsenal penalty decision

Myles Lewis-Skelly and Jack Harrison compete for the ball.
(Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Manchester United fan and YouTube personality Mark Goldbridge was likewise at a loss to explain the decision-making process on Saturday.

“I’ve had enough of this PGMOL. I don’t even care about the game, I don’t care if Everton score,” the commentator said.

“He’s [England] a f****** moron. They are ruining the game!”

Goldbridge went on to add: “Two players fall over and he gives a bloody penalty. One it was on the edge of the box anyway, and two it’s not a bloody foul. Absolutely terrible.”

Mikel Arteta was equally adamant after the final whistle, suggesting Everton should have had a player sent off if the contact was deemed sufficient to penalise Lewis-Skelly.

Liverpool decision demonstrates bizarre lack of consistency

Mark Goldbridge rightly pointed out a similarly strange call from the officiating team during Liverpool’s 1-0 win against Everton on Wednesday.

Alexis Mac Allister was the recipient of a rather brutal follow-through from James Tarkowski, which inspired a post-game apology. However, officials only deemed the challenge worthy of a yellow card.

“So, on Wednesday night Tarkowski almost snaps Mac Allister – no red card,” the Manchester United personality said.

“On Saturday lunchtime, two players fall over – penalty.

“Absolutely fed up of it. It’s just disgusting. It’s absolutely disgusting. They’re ruining the game.”

The decision itself was, quite rightly, met with outrage post-match, but it’s yet another failing that indicates the remarkable level of inconsistency in the game’s officiating.

Fans will rightly be wondering how on earth a referee can go from one end of the scale (overlooking a reckless challenge capable of injuring) to another (soft contact around the box).

