Mark Lawrenson gives his Arsenal vs Brighton prediction

Mark Lawrenson believes Arsenal will bounce back from their 3-0 humbling at the hands of Crystal Palace when they play Brighton this weekend.

The Gunners had a tough day at Selhurst Park and that was the lowest they had reached in a long time.

That defeat came at the wrong time and Tottenham is now ahead of them on the league table, although Antonio Conte’s men have played a game more than them.

The Gunners have to win most of their remaining matches of the season to stand a good chance of ending this campaign inside the top four and it starts from the fixture against the Seagulls.

Former Liverpool defender, Lawrenson admits Arsenal’s loss to Palace was a huge blow, but he also predicts they will beat Brighton on the BBC: “Arsenal kind of reverted to type in their defeat by Crystal Palace on Monday because they didn’t just lose, they got taken apart.

“That must be a worry for Gunners boss Mikel Arteta, but this looks like the ideal game for his side to bounce back.

“Brighton ended their run of six consecutive defeats with a draw at Norwich last time out but they still can’t score goals. They won’t be rolled over, but I don’t see them getting anything here.

“Prediction: 2-0”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Beating Brighton is a must and because they are struggling to score goals now, we are likely to earn all the points from that fixture, possibly with a clean sheet.

However, we cannot underestimate what they can come up with and have to be at our best for the match.